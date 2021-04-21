Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.23. 345,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 359,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GUD shares. Bloom Burton raised Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

