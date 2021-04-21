Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.73.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.