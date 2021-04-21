Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

NYSE:WAL opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $104.85.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,325,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

