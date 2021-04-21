Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 1,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUTLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

