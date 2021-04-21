Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.