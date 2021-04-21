-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Huazhu Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

