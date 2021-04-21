5,100 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

