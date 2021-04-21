Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.49. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $970.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,315,000 after buying an additional 75,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 136,816 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

