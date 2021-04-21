YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $364.28 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.58 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.44 and a 200 day moving average of $346.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 94.86%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,849 shares of company stock worth $88,432,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

