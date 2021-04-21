Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $8,187,358 over the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after purchasing an additional 301,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

FATE opened at $78.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

