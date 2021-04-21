Clarus Group Inc. Invests $106,000 in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 79,077 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $12.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

