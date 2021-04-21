Clarus Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $170.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.02. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

