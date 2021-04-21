Clarus Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,837 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

