YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 20 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $718.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $670.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $640.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,443.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.