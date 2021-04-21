FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $183.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.41. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

