FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Gentex by 30.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Gentex by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

