Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $659,000 Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 900.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,345 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.73. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

