Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,561 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.18.

SRPT stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.04 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.16) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

