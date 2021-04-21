Norges Bank Buys Shares of 351,319 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 351,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,809,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,308 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

PZZA stock opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.62 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.61.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

