Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 786,401 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,022,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,781,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 279,990 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,822,000 after acquiring an additional 169,119 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.