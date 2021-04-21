Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,585,008 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after buying an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after buying an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,038,000 after buying an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BOX by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BOX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.