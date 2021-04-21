Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 913,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 49,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $44,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 560.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 59,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 50,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

