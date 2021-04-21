Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.