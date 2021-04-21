Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Lifted by Analyst

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Scotiabank increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Mosaic in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Scotiabank also issued estimates for The Mosaic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

NYSE:MOS opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after buying an additional 675,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after buying an additional 742,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,905,000 after buying an additional 183,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

