Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.96. 42,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $243.01 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

