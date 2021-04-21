ProAssurance Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PRA opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

