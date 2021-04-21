Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By B. Riley

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,192,347 shares of company stock worth $84,529,430 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

