Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.