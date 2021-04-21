Piper Sandler Comments on SEMrush Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SEMrush in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEMrush’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

