Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$187.36.

FNV stock opened at C$175.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$164.37. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

