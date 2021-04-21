HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Trading Up 1.3%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) shares were up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €78.64 ($92.52) and last traded at €78.36 ($92.19). Approximately 141,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €77.34 ($90.99).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.24.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

