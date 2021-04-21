$1.00 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. TTEC reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $109.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

