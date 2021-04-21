NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Shares Down 2.1%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

NovAccess Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global Inc engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. It company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance.

