Short Interest in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Declines By 17.6%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 261,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

UFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth $3,521,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 156.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $497.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

