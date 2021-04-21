Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 86.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 36.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 411.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 20,716 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

