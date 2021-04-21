NMI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 415 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 730% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMIH. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Get NMI alerts:

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,455 shares of company stock worth $2,036,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $2,096,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.