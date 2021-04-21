State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.86 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2,965.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

