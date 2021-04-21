Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,461,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,649 shares of company stock worth $4,296,389. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

