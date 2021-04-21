Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,346,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

