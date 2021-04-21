G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 239,423 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $309,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,808. 14.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $951.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

