Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 22.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

