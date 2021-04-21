Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 407 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,310 shares of company stock worth $7,616,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.