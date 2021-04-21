Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $53,000 Position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,511 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VGZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.74 million, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.10. Vista Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

