Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIST opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $155.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 4.20.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

