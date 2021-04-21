Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Shares in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $3,593,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $1,621,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerald by 115.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerald alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

NYSE EEX opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $357.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.