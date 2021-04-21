Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $100,000 Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Asure Software worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Asure Software by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

