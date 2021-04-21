DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

