Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $26,120.00 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,845,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

