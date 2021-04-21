Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) fell 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.98 and last traded at $25.27. 23,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 905,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

The company has a market cap of $783.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

