Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $284,000 in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 20.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

NYSE CPA opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

